‘The threat is real’: President signs order sending National Guard to border

WASHINGTON — “The threat is real.”

The threat Homeland Security Secretary Kirsten Nielsen is referring to is the one the Trump administration says exists on our southern border. That’s why President Trump signed an order last night to deploy National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexican border.

“We continue to see unacceptable levels of illegal drugs, dangerous gang activity, transnational criminal organizations, and illegal immigration flow across our border.”

In addition to sending troops, the document also orders Homeland Security to submit a report within 30 days outlining what other steps can be taken.

President Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration that full funding hasn’t been approved for the border wall he promised on the campaign trail. The White House also blames lawmakers for not passing stronger immigration measures.

“In between Congress actually doing something he’s doing what he can to protect the people of this country,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, is among the Democrats criticizing the move tweeting “For months, my colleagues & I waited for the President to meaningfully engage on a bipartisan immigration bill to increase border security resources & protect #Dreamers. Unfortunately, he failed to lead, & rather than find real solutions on immigration, he continues to stoke fear.”

Mexican lawmakers unanimously approved a non-binding resolution Wednesday urging their president to temporarily suspend cooperation with the U.S. on immigration and security issues.

Federal law prohibits the use of active-duty service members for law enforcement inside the U.S., unless specifically authorized by Congress. But over the last 12 years, National Guard troops have been sent twice to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.