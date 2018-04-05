TBI: Search continues for nonverbal, autistic 5-year-old from Middle Tennessee

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The search continues for a missing 5-year-old boy after he was reported missing in Middle Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child alert for Joe Clyde Daniels of Dickson after he disappeared from his home after being put to bed.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported one witness has come forward who stated they saw a boy matching Joe’s description walking near the road Tuesday evening. Police told the media outlet they believe the account is credible.

A K9 unit was also able to pick up the boy’s scent, which led to a nearby pond. The body of water was drained, but nothing was found.

Police are still asking residents to remain on the lookout.

Joe is described as being 4’0″ and 65 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes. He was wearing his pajamas the last time anyone reportedly saw him.

He is non-verbal and autistic.

If you know anything that could help authorities, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.