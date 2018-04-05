× St. Francis County men accused of trying to meet underage girls for sex

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — Two people will be in court Thursday morning after investigators say they tried to meet underage girls for sex on the internet.

Jason Lawrence, 35, and Kevin Waldrep, 24, were both arrested on Easter Sunday and charged with internet stalking of a child.

Few details have been released, but WREG has learned both men sent nude photos to undercover agents who were posing as young teen girls.

They were arrested and booked into the St. Francis County Jail.