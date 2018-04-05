× Some MATA bus routes to change April 29

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Changes are coming to MATA bus routes on April 29, the agency announced.

SCHEDULE AND ROUTING ADJUSTMENTS

4 Walker – Weekdays: discontinue 6:45 p.m. outbound trip and 5:40 a.m. inbound trip from Castalia.

7 Air Park – Saturdays: discontinue 9:54 a.m., 10:54 a.m. and 11:54 a.m. eastbound trips from American Way Transit Center and 10:25 a.m., 11:25 a.m., and 12:25 p.m. westbound trips from Kirby and Shelby. Add new 5:54 a.m. and 4:54 p.m. trip departing eastbound from American Way Transit Center and returning westbound.

9 Highland – Weekdays: adjust schedule times to improve northbound connection with Route 8 Chelsea.

11 Frayser Raleigh – Weekdays: discontinue 9:32 p.m. inbound trip from Frayser Plaza and 10:15 p.m.

outbound trip from Hudson Transit Center.

17 McLemore – Discontinue Sunday service.

19 Vollintine – Weekdays: adjust schedule times to improve on-time performance and to improve connection

with the southbound Route 42 Crosstown.

26 Hickory Hill – Weekdays: discontinue 10:55 p.m. eastbound trip from American Way Transit Center and 11:20 p.m. westbound trip from Kirby and Shelby.

30 Brooks – Weekdays: discontinue 9:48 a.m., 11:18 a.m., 12:48 p.m., 5:18 p.m., and 6:48 p.m. eastbound trips from Peebles at Old Horn Lake, and 10:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. westbound trips from American Way Transit Center.

31 Firestone – Weekdays: discontinue 8:05 a.m., 9:05 a.m., 1:05 p.m., 2:05 p.m., 3:05 p.m., and 6:05 p.m. southbound trips from Marble and Thomas, and 8:40 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 1:40 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 3:40 p.m., and 6:40 p.m. northbound trips from Jefferson and Montgomery.

34 Walnut Grove – Weekdays: discontinue 6:03 a.m. and 8:03 a.m. inbound trips from Humphreys and 7:00 a.m. outbound trip from Hudson Transit Center. Discontinue 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. outbound trips and 4:03 p.m. inbound trip and replace with adjusted schedule times on Route 340 Walnut Grove Express.

35 South Parkway – Weekdays: discontinue 5:34 p.m. eastbound trip from Belz and Third.

36 Hacks Cross – Weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays: adjust schedule times to improve on-time performance.

38 Boxtown Westwood –Weekdays: discontinue 5:40 a.m. and 7:06 a.m. outbound trips from Boxtown and Sewanee, and 6:23 a.m. inbound trip from Parkrose and Doubletree.

39 S. Third – Weekdays: Discontinue 6:43 a.m., 8:28 a.m., and 2:58 p.m. inbound trips from Parkrose and Ford, 4:36 p.m., 6:25 p.m. inbound trips from Holmes at Neely, and 7:30 a.m., 3:45 p.m., and 5:25 p.m. outbound trip from Hudson Transit Center. Adjust schedule times to improve on-time performance.

40 Wolfchase – Weekdays: discontinue 6:55 a.m. and 11:15 p.m. outbound trip from Hudson Transit Center.

42 Crosstown – Weekdays: Adjust schedule times to improve on-time performance. Saturdays: reduce frequency after 8:00 p.m. from every 45 minutes to every 60 minutes.

44 Goodlett Ikea Way – Reduce frequency from every 60 minutes to every 120 minutes.

45 Appling Farms – Reduce frequency from every 60 minutes to every 120 minutes.

47 Shelby Farms Park – EFFECTIVE SATURDAY, MAY 5, 2018: Saturdays: service will resume with new routing: Hudson Transit Center > A.W. Willis > N Parkway > N Bellevue > Overton Park > N Watkins > N Parkway > N Hollywood > Sam Cooper > Tillman > Johnson > N Holmes > Summer > N Highland > Sam Cooper > Sycamore View > State > Mullens Station > Farm > Great View Drive North > N Pine Lake > Great View Drive North > Walnut Grove > N Germantown > Moore > Belz View > Timber Creek.

52 Jackson – Weekdays: discontinue 3:33 p.m. and 5:03 p.m. inbound trips from Methodist Hospital North and

4:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. outbound trips from Hudson Transit Center.

53 Summer – Weekdays: discontinue 5:36 a.m. inbound trip from Summer and White Station and 6:45 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. outbound trips from Hudson Transit Center.

56 Lamar – Weekdays, Saturdays, and Sundays: adjust schedule times to improve on-time performance.

57 Park – Saturdays: discontinue 9:15 p.m. eastbound trip from Primacy and Ridgeway.

64 Airport Shuttle – Weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays: adjust schedule times to improve on-time performance.

99 Nonconnah – Weekdays: Increase frequency from every 60 minutes to every 30 minutes.

280 Airways Transit Center Express – Change route name to “28L Airways Transit Center Limited Stop,” and charge regular fare instead of express fare. Weekdays: Adjust schedule times to improve on-time performance. Adjust routing on first two outbound trips to start at Watkins at Levee Rd: Watkins > Vollintine >Breedlove > Jackson > Thomas > A.W. Willis > Hudson Transit Center, and then continue regular outbound routing.

340 Walnut Grove Express – Change route name to “34L Walnut Grove Limited Stop,” and charge regular fare instead of express fare. Weekdays: Adjust morning and afternoon trips to cover discontinued Route 34 Walnut Grove trips.

400 Wolfchase Express – Change route name to “40L Wolfchase Limited Stop,” and charge regular fare instead of express fare. Weekdays: discontinue 5:50 a.m. inbound trip.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Visit the MATA website at: http://www.matatransit.com/mapsandschedules/route-schedules or call the MATA Call Center at: 901-274-MATA (6282)

MATA specialists are available to assist customers with schedules and routing information every Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Holiday hours may vary.