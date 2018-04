× Report: Mike Miller joining Penny’s Tigers staff

CBS Sports is reporting that former Memphis Grizzlies player Mike Miller has agreed to join the University of Memphis staff under new coach Penny Hardaway.

Miller, 38, played 17 seasons in the NBA, including seven with the Grizzlies, and is a two-time world champion.

He has made his home in the Memphis area since retiring as a player and wanted to enter coaching.