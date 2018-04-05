× Police: Mom turns in ‘Peso’ for recent Elvis Presley Blvd kidnapping, robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second suspect was arrested in connection to a recent aggravated kidnapping and two robberies after reaching out to his mother on Wednesday.

Antonio King was charged with aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery.

A co-defendant, 19-year-old Derrick Johnson, was also booked earlier this week.

According to police, the two suspects robbed a woman in the Planet Fitness parking lot on Elvis Presley Boulevard and then forced her to drive to a nearby Regions Bank at gunpoint. She withdrew more than $300 and handed it over to the suspects.

Two days later, a second person was robbed of his debit card at the Bank of America just down the street.

Police said three suspects were involved in that crime. They also got away with the man’s gun.

Investigators finally caught a break in the cases after someone was able to identify one of the suspects as “Peso”. Police determined “Peso” was King and called his mom a few days later. She took him to the police station where he was taken into custody.

King did not give police a statement, but his co-defendant reportedly confessed to the crimes.

At this time, authorities have not identified the third suspect.

If you know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.