MLGW closing east and westbound lanes on I-40 at Appling Road exit at 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water will close all east and westbound lanes on I-40 at the Appling Road exit at 9 p.m. Thursday.

The lanes will close so MLGW can do overhead electrical work after downed power lines temporarily shutdown a section of I-40 in both directions Tuesday morning.

MLGW released a prepared statement saying, “This closure is necessary to perform maintenance on our existing overhead wireline crossing at this

location. This will occur intermittently for up to 30 minutes and will occur multiple times over several hours.”

The electrical work is expected to be completed at approximately 2 a.m. Friday.

