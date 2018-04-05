Memphis native accused of transporting candy laced with meth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis native is accused of transporting candy laced with drugs.

Police say James Robert Fields tried to smuggle meth that was disguised as assorted candy that falls out of pinatas.

Deputies in Jefferson County, Alabama caught Fields swerving down the highway.

Once they stopped him, he gave them permission to search his Honda. The search seemed to uncover nothing but Mexican delights until deputies took a closer look.

It's not your typical red flag when it comes to moving drugs, but investigators uncovered 82 pounds of meth in the trunk of Fields' car.

That's more than $1.5 million that was hidden beneath cheap candy packaging.

WREG went to the address listed for Fields, but no one was home.

It looks like no one has been at the residence in a while.

Neighborhood watch board member Julie Wilkins says there's no chance Fields will bring his business to their neighborhood.

"We've got four of the blue lights right now, and they're monitored by the police department," Wilkins said.

She says she was appalled to hear about the Field's passing off meth as candy.

Fields is charged with trafficking meth.

His bond is set at $200,000.