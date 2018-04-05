× Memphis man reportedly arrested after meth disguised as Mexican candy discovered in trunk

BIRMINGHAM, Al. — A Memphis man is waking up in prison Thursday morning after allegedly being caught with more than 80 pounds of methamphetamine disguised as Mexican candy.

James Fields was reportedly driving erratically down Interstate 59 near Rock Mountain Lakes when he was pulled over by a Jefferson County law enforcement officer.

It’s unclear what led officers to become suspicious, but they were eventually given permission to search Fields’ car for drugs. That’s when they discovered dozens of bags of what appeared to be candy. However, on closer inspection, officers noticed it wasn’t candy at all.

It was meth.

In all, Fields reportedly had an estimated $1.5 million worth of illegal drugs in the trunk of his car, AL.com reported.

He was charged with drug trafficking and was given a $200,000 bond.