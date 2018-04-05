× Memphis journalist could face deportation after arrest during protest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Spanish-language journalist detained after an immigration protest in front of the city’s Criminal Justice Center this week will stay in jail under a hold by immigration officials and could be deported.

Manuel Duran, 42, was arrested Tuesday and charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing a highway, along with six activists who were imitating immigrants being detained by immigration agents.

Duran, who publishes Noticias Memphis, was covering the event, described as a “rolling block party” protest.

The charges against him were dismissed in a court hearing Thursday. But Immigration and Customs Enforcement could ask Shelby County Sheriff Bill Oldham to keep Duran in detention so he can be picked up for deportation.

If Duran is not picked up by ICE in the next 48 hours, excluding weekends, his lawyer says she will file a writ of habeas corpus to have him released.

A petition urging the sheriff to stop Duran’s possible deportation has been circulating among supporters on social media.