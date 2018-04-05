× ‘I’m going back to City Hall’: Herenton hints at Memphis mayoral run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis mayor Willie Herenton says he’s considering getting back in the political ring and hinted he may run for his old city seat in 2019.

“I’m going back to City Hall,” Herenton, a LeMoyne-Owen College graduate, said during a speech at the South Memphis institution. “Let’s do it again.”

Herenton described himself as an “activist” in a speech concerning civil rights in Memphis and LeMoyne’s legacy, and described marching with Martin Luther King Jr. twice.

Herenton won his first term as Memphis mayor in 1991 and served five terms before resigning in 2009 for an unsuccessful run at a U.S. House seat. Since then, the former Memphis City Schools superintendent has focused on opening his DuBois Consortium Charter Schools.

