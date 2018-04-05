× City Watch cancelled for 4-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police found a 4-year-old boy who was missing since 3:15 Thursday afternoon.

Roy Cherry Jr., 4, was last seen with his uncle Tony Calico in the 3100 block of Curzon in the Oakhaven area just east of the airport.

He is 3-foot-4-inches tall, 50 pounds, black with brown eyes and black hair braids, last wearing a black hoodie, pajamas and Nike Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Missing Persons at (901) 636-4479, or 545-2677.