× Child sex abuser sentenced to 11 years without parole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man convicted of sexually abusing a child for years was sentenced to 11 years behind bars.

According to prosecutors, it took a jury less than a hour to find Ricky Jordan guilty of aggravated sexual battery after the victim took the stand and described how the 55-year-old had abused him inside a Grahamwood home for years.

The sexual abuse began when he was just four years old, he said.

He even stated Jordan told him the abuse was “fixing him.”

He was convicted of the crime in February and sentenced on Wednesday.

Jordan’s sentence does not allow early release with parole.