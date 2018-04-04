× Tigers lose big to #3 Ole Miss at Autozone Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis was unable to keep No. 3 Ole Miss in check, as the Tigers lost 12-0 Wednesday night at AutoZone Park. The Tigers (9-20) will hit the road to Cincinnati for a key league matchup with the Bearcats.

The Tigers loaded the bases on three occasions in the game but came up empty each time. Memphis left 10 men on base in the game.

Memphis got out to a good start, loading the bases in the bottom of the first inning, on an error and back-to-back singles by Tyler Webb and Cale Hennemann. But back-to-back strikeouts ended the threat.

The Rebels came right back and took the lead in the top of the second, scoring on a wild pitch. Danny Denz was able to limit the damage with a double play to end the inning.

The Tigers left the bases loaded for the second-straight inning but Webb may have been unlucky not to have cleared the bases. Webb smashed a ball into the gap in left-center but Rebels center fielder Will Golsan tracked it down on the warning track.

Ole Miss extended the lead to 3-0 with a two-out two-run triple in the top of the third inning. The Rebels scored another two-out run in the fourth and plated two more in the fifth to go up 6-0.

Ole Miss scored for a fifth consecutive inning, blowing the game open with five runs in the sixth to expand the lead out to 11-0.

The Rebels scored one more run in the top of the ninth to finish off the game.

Connor Alexander had a solid relief outing, pitching two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. He allowed just one base hit.