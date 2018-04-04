× Police: 19 year old arrested in connection to recent kidnapping, robberies on Elvis Presley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man is behind bars after reportedly admitting to being involved in an aggravated kidnapping and two robberies.

According to police, Derrick Johnson and another man robbed a woman in the Planet Fitness parking lot on Elvis Presley Boulevard and forced her at gunpoint into her car. They told her to drive to a nearby Regions Bank and made her withdraw more than $300.

Two days later another person was robbed of his debit card outside the Bank of America just down the street.

Police said three suspects were involved in that crime.

They also got away with the man’s gun.

Investigators finally caught a break in the cases after someone was able to identify at least Johnson as one of the suspects after the group allegedly tried to rob a third person several hours later. The police report didn’t list the other suspects’ names and jail records show no one else has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary.

Officers said Johnson admitted to the first two robberies.

If you know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.