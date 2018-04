Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A new Chick-fil-A opens in Bartlett Thursday morning and people are camping out, hoping to be the first to get inside.

Dozens of people have set up tents in the parking lot at Kirby and Whitten near Stage Road.

Chick-fil-A will hold a ribbon cutting, flag raising and first bite ceremony at 9 a.m.

The first 100 customers get a free Chick-fil-A meal every week for one year.

This is the first Chick-fil-A to open in Bartlett.