New historical marker updates Nathan Bedford Forrest’s role in slave trade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new historical marker that acknowledges Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest’s role in the slave trade in Memphis was dedicated Wednesday in a ceremony downtown.

The original marker, erected on Adams Avenue in 1955, noted that Forrest’s home stood nearby and that he operated a “business enterprise” near the site. But it failed to mention that the business was a slave market.

A reconciliation service was held at nearby Calvary Episcopal Church ahead of the unveiling.

A reconciliation service was held at nearby Calvary Episcopal Church ahead of the unveiling. Congregants asked for forgiveness for "the lingering effects of our failure to love our neighbors as ourselves have allowed a plague of poverty and disenfranchisement to engulf our sisters and brothers of color in forgotten communities in our city."

Here is a portion of updated marker:

“From 1854 to 1860, Nathan Bedford Forrest operated a profitable slave trading business at this site. In 1826, Tennessee had prohibited bringing enslaved people into the state for the purpose of selling them. As cotton and slavery grew in importance, the legislature repealed the ban in 1855. Starting that year, Memphis emerged as a regional hub for the slave trade. In addition to the more than 3,000 enslaved people who lived and worked in Memphis at the time, thousands more flowed into and out of the city, as traders and their agents brought a steady supply of human cargo into town via roads, river, and rail. In 1864, Forrest purchased this property on Adams, between Second and Third, just east of an alley behind Calvary Episcopal Church. Most slaves were sold at lots like this one before ending up on plantations in the Mississippi Delta or further south. Horatio Eden, sold from Forrest’s yard as a child, remembered the place as a ‘square stockade of high boards with two room Negro houses around. … We were all kept in these rooms, but when an auction was held or buyers came, we were brought out and paraded two or three around a circular brick wall in the center of the stockade. The buyers would stand nearby and inspect us as we went by, stop us, and examine us.’ … “