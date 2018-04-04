MLK 50: Bernie Sanders in town as hundreds march the streets of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Linked arm in arm and shoulder to shoulder, hundreds marched the streets of Memphis honoring the late civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. It was 50 years ago today that Dr. King was assassinated on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Downtown Memphis.

The sight was reminiscent of the workers’ strike of 1968 that brought him to Memphis all those years ago. But today’s march was about more than just honoring the man. It was also about bringing light to issues that still need attention.

One of those who participated in the march was Michael Clark, who has been a sanitation worker for the past 36 years. When asked why he was participating, Clark stated he wanted “to represent some of the poor working conditions that we are still going through 50 years later.”

While admitting progress has been made in the past 50 years, he said raises are still needed along with a little more respect for workers.

Senator Bernie Sanders was also present for the march and said seeing where history was made all those years ago was an unique experience.

“It is very moving. In my view, Dr. King was one of the great leaders in the history of our country. He was a man of extraordinary courage and to be in the city where his life came to an end tragically, for me is a very moving experience,” said Senator Bernie Sanders.

“We can never forget what Dr. King stood for and it’s not enough to just look back and honor him,” said Sanders who spoke at the rally Wednesday morning. “We have got to continue the fight that he gave his life for, and that fight was to end racism in America, to end poverty in America, militarism in America and to create a government that worked for all people and not just a handful of wealthy individuals.”

.@SenSanders is at the front of the crowd as the #IAM2018 March is about to kick off from AFSCME to Mason Temple. #MLK50 @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/z8gRFYfeex — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) April 4, 2018

“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” – MLK

Thank you Dr. King for your sacrifice and for always fighting for injustice and civil rights. We thank you! ✊🏾 #April4th #Memphis #Atlanta #WhereDoWeGoFromHere @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/za0uoxBDcv — Kristen Holloway (@KHolloway_WREG3) April 4, 2018

Sanitation worker Elmore Nickleberry is being driven along the march route in a golf cart. He still works for the department, five decades later. #MLK50 #IAM2018 @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/DmhrWmzQHE — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) April 4, 2018