MISSING: 97-year-old man disappears heading to auto shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help locating a missing 97-year-old man.

According to reports, Eldridge Green told his neighbor he was taking his car to the shop Tuesday morning. When he didn’t return to his home in the 4400 block of Fig Leaf Circle, the neighbor became worried.

She said Green normally doesn’t stay away from home all day because of a medical condition. He regularly takes medication, has a pacemaker and his mental facilities are declining.

Green was last seen in a white 2002 Mercury Marquis with TN tag 306D28.

He’s described as being 5’10” 175 pounds with balding gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a purple and yellow jacket and a dark ball cap.

If you can help, call Memphis police at (901) 545-2677.