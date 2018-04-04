Live at 9: Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On this day 50 years ago, civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Junior was shot and killed right here in Memphis. It’s now the site of the National Civil Rights Museum where a day of remembrance took place.

Terrie Freeman is the president of the NCRM.

Interview with Mayor Jim Strickland

Live from the National Civil Rights Museum

One Memphis

Dr. King’s dream won’t end in Memphis today just because MLK 50 comes to an end. In fact, a Memphis-based group is organizing a massive religious gathering around the theme of “One Memphis”.

Darren Hillis and Dr. Steven Stone stop by to give us the details.

Perfect Harmony

A group right here in the Mid-South incorporates community service with singing. Therman Richardson with Perfect Harmony explains how the group uses music to send messages to communities in the area.