LIVE: A Day of Remembrance at National Civil Rights Museum on anniversary of King’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crowds were lining up Wednesday morning at the National Civil Rights Museum in downtown Memphis for the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The storms of Tuesday night cleared up for a chilly but sunny day for a full day of events throughout the city.

King, who was in Memphis to support striking sanitation workers, was cut down by a bullet on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel at 6:01 p.m. April 4, 1968. The motel and his room have been preserved and are incorporated into the museum.

“We have to do better. We have to love one another. We have to embrace each other.” -Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the day was a chance to reflect on where America stands in comparison to the King’s dream.

“We have to do better. We have to love one another. We have to embrace each other,” Strickland said. “When African-American families make half, on average, of what white families do, that’s a national issue.”

Regis Bingham, who was in line with a group of students from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was upbeat about the occasion.

“This is a very special day,” he said. “We’re able to commemorate one of our civil rights icons. We study in school about symbols, and this is one of our American symbols right here at the Lorraine Motel.”

Elaine Gary of Memphis said she was still emotional about his death as she waited in line to enter the museum.

“It’s sad that of all the places in the world, he would be killed right here in Memphis, Tennessee,” she said. “I’ve been here all my life. Not much has changed,” she said.

