× Four indicted in robbery, murder of Frayser man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people have been indicted in the robbery and murder of a 65-year-old Roger Brewer in 2017, Shelby County District Attorney Gen. Amy Weirich.

Brewer was found dead in his home Sept. 14, 2017 when officers made a well-being call in his home in the 1500 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

He had multiple stab wounds.

A grand jury indicted Matthew Jones, 32, John Rork, 21, Brittney Hunt, 23, and Heather Smith-Aquino, 32.

They were charged with first-degree felony murder, especially aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

All suspects are being held without bond.