FCC chairman to make a stop at FedEx HQ in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai will visit the FedEx headquarters in Memphis on Thursday, one of several stops in Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas this week.

Pai will be at FedEx to “learn about the company’s use of smart technology and wireless connectivity and attend a 5G roundtable with local leaders.”

The day before, Pai will join Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who is currently running for Senate, in a roundtable event in Franklin, Tennessee. Blackburn is chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Communications and Technology subcommittee. He will also meet with Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

The purpose of the tour is to explore how technology can help create jobs.

Last year, Pai pushed the FCC to approve new rules allowing television broadcaster to own more stations. The rules may pave the way for a sale of Tribune Media stations to Sinclair, though that sale has not yet happened.