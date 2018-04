× Customers camp out in front of new Chick-fil-A in Bartlett

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Customers are camping out in front of the new Chick-fil-A location on Whitten Road near the intersection of Stage in Bartlett. The restaurant is set to open its doors Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

The first 100 customers will get free Chick-fil-A for one year.

The grand opening will include ribbon-cutting and a first-bite ceremony.

