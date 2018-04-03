Video: Teen’s reaction to first of 20 acceptance letters goes viral

HOUSTON — A 17-year-old’s reaction to a college acceptance letter has gone viral.

In the video, Michael Brown of Houston begins screaming after learning he’d been accepted to Stanford University. Those shouts eventually gave way to tears of joy.

As it turns out, this acceptance letter was the first of several the teen would receive.

In all he applied to 20 of the best colleges in the nation – including Harvard, Princeton and Yale – and was accepted to all of them.

Not only that, he got a full ride at each school.

Brown reportedly plans to major in political science, but is also considering a second degree in economics.