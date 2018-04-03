× Protest at 201 Poplar results in several arrests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A “Rolling Block Party” protest designed to draw attention to several issues around the city resulted in several people being detained by Memphis Police on Tuesday.

Protesters first shut down a section of Democrat Road near the FedEx hub by dancing in the street to draw attention to wage issues at the shipping giant.

At 2:01 p.m., the group moved to the Criminal Justice Center downtown, drawing attention to ICE taking illegal immigrants into custody.

As the chanting group crossed Poplar, police moved in, taking at least five people into custody.

Tuesday marked the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s delivery of his “Mountaintop” speech in Memphis, on the eve of his assassination.

Right now: Poplar is shut down between B.B. King and Danny Thomas after protests resulted in several people being detained. pic.twitter.com/xsLRMI3W7Y — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) April 3, 2018

“Rolling Block Party” protests outside Shelby County criminal justice complex pic.twitter.com/v03DsHIel4 — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) April 3, 2018

Witnesses told me this woman passed out as police detained her. This was about 15 minutes ago on Poplar Ave after ICE protest. pic.twitter.com/iYQou2vuYm — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) April 3, 2018