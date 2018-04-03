× Police: Suspect arrested in Coldwater murder case

COLDWATER, Miss. — A 31-year-old man has been charged with capital murder after allegedly shooting a young father of five inside a Mississippi home.

Police said Otis Ravall Minor was also charged with one count of aggravated assault after Rodney Wilkins’ pregnant girlfriend was also shot at the Parkway Street home.

A mugshot for Minor has not been provided at this time.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear. However, police confirmed to WREG’s Shay Arthur an officer spoke with Wilkins about threats he received prior to the incident. He did not wish to file charges at the time.

Several hours later, he was fatally wounded and his girlfriend was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis to undergo surgery.

At last check Monday afternoon, the woman was still fighting for her life.