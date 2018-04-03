Phoenix woman accused of using Taser on teenage son to wake him for church

PHOENIX (KNXV) — A Phoenix mom allegedly used a ‘touch Taser’ to get her teenage son up for church services.

Phoenix Police report that on Easter Sunday, 40-year-old Sharron Dobbins allegedly “contact tazed her teenage son on the leg.”

Dobbins was arrested at her home near Central Avenue and Buckeye Road early Sunday morning.

“I said, ‘Get up! It’s Jesus’ Day!'” said Dobbins.

That’s how it all started she said.

“I don’t think I did anything wrong, because you’re supposed to put God first. That’s all I was trying to do is tell my kids to put God first,” said Dobbins.

But Dobbins said her kids were putting their friends first. They didn’t want to go church services and instead wanted to hang out with their friends all day she says.

When one of her sons refused to get up and get ready, police say Dobbins tased him. It’s a claim Dobbins denies.

Dobbins tells ABC15 she never touched her son with the Taser. Instead, she stood in his doorway, flashed its lights, and made it spark in front of him only as a threat.

“Nobody writes a book on the correct way of parenting,” explained Dobbins. “I tell my sons to honor thy mother and thy father or their days will be shortened and that’s my favorite.”

The boy was not injured but had two small bumps on his leg where he says the Taser was used.

Dobbins will head back to court on April 16 facing charges of child abuse.

In the meantime, her son is staying with relatives.