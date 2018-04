MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tornado Watch has been issued until 8 p.m. for a large portion of the Mid-South.

In Tennessee, affected counties are Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley.

DeSoto and Tunica counties in Mississippi are under the Tornado Watch, as are all Arkansas counties within the WREG viewing area and Pemiscot County in Missouri.