MPD: Thieves steal guns from unlocked cars in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least three more guns are now in the hands of criminals.

That's after people left them in their cars in a Cordova neighborhood and thieves broke in.

The cars were parked within blocks and were hit between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Police said a truck on Snow Drift Lane was unlocked when a thief rummaged through and took a handgun with a laser built in.

Officers said someone took a gym bag and a gun out of an unlocked car on Stone Stream and another gun out of an unlocked car on Fulton.

They're trying to find out if the crimes are connected.

"That's just carelessness. I own a gun. I make sure it`s with me all the time or put it up," said Terence Ross, who lives in the neighborhood. "I have been hearing about break-ins and stuff like that. I just lock it in the garage, pull it up in the garage and shut the garage."

That's wise move according to Memphis police officers, who begged people to clear out their cars and keep them locked.

It's a message they've preached time and time again on our news as they've watched more and more reports pile up.

Last year, MPD said 1,200 guns were reported stolen out of cars. That's triple the amount since 2014 when a law went into effect allowing people to keep them in a car.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich has also voiced her concern.

"How would you feel as a responsible gun owner if you car was broken into and your gun was stolen, and that gun was used to kill an innocent citizen?" Weirich asked in an interview in March 2018.

Police said they have the serial numbers for the guns, and also found DNA on the scene.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

35.159839 -89.761545