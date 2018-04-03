MPD addresses security plans for MLK50 events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are discussing their security plans on the eve of the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.

They're asking members of the public to be vigilant about reporting anything they see that might be suspicious and to also do all they can to make security screenings go smoothly.

Blocked off streets and an increased police presence can be seen across the city already.

Police say they expect their numbers to grow even larger for Wednesday's events.

They'll have both uniformed and undercover officer on every street corner.

There will also be security checkpoints.

Ten checkpoints will be at the National Civil Rights Museum.

That's why police are asking people to try and go for clear bags if possible.

"If you can put it in a clear bag or you can leave it in the car, that would be one less thing for us to have to pay attention to. That's one less duffle bag that we have to classify as a suspicious package," Col. Samuel Hines, with The Memphis Police Department, said.

They're reminding people that access to many of these sites might be difficult for vehicles, so consider using public transport.

If you're visiting from out of town, they say many of the Downtown hotels are offering shuttles to event sites.