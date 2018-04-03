× Mississippi officials investigate deaths of two inmates

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. — An investigation into the deaths of two inmates Tuesday morning at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, according to the Mississippi Department of Correction.

Inmates Michael Montrell Norwood and Milton Craig were found unresponsive in their single cells in separate buildings at Unit 29 Tuesday morning.

The deaths are believed to be unrelated, according to the report.

Officials say 29-year-old Norwood was pronounced dead at 6:17 a.m. He was serving a total of 15 years for selling marijuana, shooting into a dwelling, and aggravated assault in Panola County. His sentence began on Feb. 23, 2014,

Craig, 28, was pronounced dead at 1 p.m. He was serving a 10-year sentence for armed robbery in Hinds County. His sentence began on Feb. 26, 2011.

The cause and the manner of death of each inmate are pending an autopsy and an investigation.