Memphis peace activist dies after being shot outside nightclub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis peace activist has died after falling victim to the very crime she was trying to stop.

A family friend confirms Choosey Parker died at Regional One Hospital Tuesday.

Parker and her boyfriend were shot March 18 when they left Purple Haze nightclub Downtown.

She worked with a number of anti-gun violence organizations in town, and is a member of “Ride of Tears.”

They use mock funeral processions as a symbol that gun violence can lead to someone’s final ride.

Two men have been charged in the incident, according to police records.

Alan Neal, 27, of West Memphis faces aggravated assault and weapons charges. Frank Tuggle, 43, of Memphis also is charged with aggravated assault.