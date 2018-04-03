Meet Karamel, the hottest squirrel on two wheels

TURKEY — A squirrel who lost both front paws in an animal trap now has a new snazzy set of wheels.

According to CBS News, the little guy – affectionately known as Karamel – was discovered in a trap in the city of Batman. He was nursed back to health but sadly lost both front paws.

That’s when the orthopedists at Aydin University in Istanbul stepped in. The team designed Karamel a set of prosthetic wheels to make sure the incident wouldn’t slow him down.

Team member Mustafa Gultekin told the news outlet the first goal was to get Karamel adjusted to his new wheels. Then it was on to the next phase – walking.

From the look of things, it appears Karamel has adjusted just fine.