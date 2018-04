× Man found dead inside St. Francis County house

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — A man was found dead in his home near Madison, Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon, the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

St. Francis County Sherrif Bobby May said Bobby Washington was found dead inside his home on Gore Street around 1 pm.

Deputies say Washington was found with several gunshots.

There were no signs of forced entry, deputies say.

This is a developing story.