× Former church bus driver gets 25 years without parole on child rape charges

COVINGTON, Tenn. — A former church bus driver was sentenced to 25 years without parole after pleading no contest to sex charges involving two nine-year-old children.

In addition to the prison time, Edwin Burgess will receive community supervision for life and be listed on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.

In 2017, Burgess – who worked as a bus driver for Christian Central Church – was indicted on one count of rape of a child, seven counts of aggravated sexual battery and indecent exposure after police were told he asked them to play truth or dare.

They said Burgess then dared the girls to urinate in front of him and also dared them to ride naked on the bus.

Authorities said at the time it’s possible there were other victims, but it’s unclear if they have located any more.