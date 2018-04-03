× Crews battle apartment fire near Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fire crews battled a blaze at an apartment complex near the airport early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the Whispering Pines Apartments on Dwight Road near Airways Boulevard.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m., but the source of the blaze remains under investigation.

This is the same apartment complex where a man died in another fire last month.

There are no reports of any injuries in this morning’s fire.