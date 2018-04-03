× CBS shows to be preempted due to MLK 50 live coverage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the city remembers the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior, WREG will be providing special coverage of the MLK 50 events.

From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, WREG will be live at the National Civil Rights Museum, Calvary Episcopal Church, the Cook Convention Center and Mason Temple.

Coverage of the events will also be provided online and on the WREG Facebook page.

Due to this coverage, “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” will air at 12:37 a.m. and 1:37 a.m. Thursday morning.

Full episodes of both programs can also be found online.

“The Young and the Restless” full episodes

“The Bold and the Beautiful” full episodes