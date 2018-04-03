× Auto shop owner, two others charged after officers bust alleged chop shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are behind bars accused of running what police say appeared to be a chop shop after receiving a tip about their alleged criminal activity.

According to the police report, authorities began conducting surveillance on the auto shop after getting word the owner – Michael Wilson – was in possession of a stolen Ford F-350 and a Honda motorcycle. While staking out the location, officers said they observed two vehicles that were towing trailers leave the shop followed closely by a Ford Mustang.

The caravan proceeded to the corner of Gill Avenue and Biscayne Avenue where three men quickly began loading the previously hidden vehicles onto trailers, police said.

The motorcycle was taken back to the auto shop while the other truck was reportedly taken to Wilson’s home on Bishops Bridge.

Officers executed a search warrant on both locations and discovered what they described in the police report as a chop shop inside the auto business. They recovered both stolen vehicles along with a Honda Foreman 4-wheeler.

They also reportedly discovered meth and drug paraphernalia inside one location.

Authorities said the motorcycle had been reported stolen out of Memphis in December 2017. The Ford F-350 was stolen out of Humphreys County, Mississippi.

The suspects have been identified as Wilson, Mark Brown and Michael Watson.

They were charged with theft of property, with Wilson also facing additional drug related charges.