SAN BRUNO, Cali. —Police are responding to YouTube’s San Bruno, California, headquarters amid reports of a possible active shooter. Several YouTube employees tweeted about the incident, including Vadim Lavrusik.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

San Bruno police tweeted there is police activity at the address listed as YouTube’s headquarters on its website.

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.