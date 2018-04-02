× Shirtless sex offender allegedly spotted at Easter egg hunt in Senatobia park

SENATOBIA, Miss. — Police say they responded Saturday to reports of a shirtless man taking pictures during a children’s Easter egg hunt in Gabbert Park.

Senatobia Police Chief Steve Holts said police stopped the man outside the park after they received a number of calls about a man with no shirt on who may have been taking pictures.

John Allen Leverett was cited on unrelated charges of not having a driver’s license or insurance, Holts said.

Leverett has been listed on the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry since he was convicted of sexual battery in 1997, according to public records.

A Facebook event shows there was a community Easter egg hunt in the park sponsored by the Junior Auxiliary of Panola and Tate counties on Saturday afternoon.

Sex offenders in Mississippi are legally allowed to visit public parks, although there are restrictions on where they can live, Holts said.