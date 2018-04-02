Residents concerned about trash ahead of MLK50 events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City officials say they expect up to 75,000 visitors by Wednesday, the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination.

But what will they see when they get here?

WREG reached out to city officials to find out what they're doing to make Memphis as presentable as possible before the crowds get here.

Patrice Payne just arrived in Memphis for her first visit.

"I came here for the conference and the MLK march," she said.

The Maryland native says her initial impression was mixed. "It's definitely preserved its history. It's very old-looking."

But those who live here worry about these first impressions.

A viewer sent us a picture of trash covering the parking lot at Tom Lee Park on Sunday.

By Monday it was cleaned up.

"It looks kind of crazy during events, but on regular days it looks clean," resident Antario Graffed said.

City officials tells us Memphis City Beautiful has been coordinating litter cleanup.

They’re also asking people to plant red flowers to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, and they’re giving out seeds at events all week.

"I want an accurate picture of Memphis, which is a great city with great people that has momentum," Mayor Jim Strickland said.

Local business owner Harold Moore says he's still worried about the way the city looks and operates without trolleys.

"By them not being up and running we may miss out on a lot of people not coming," Moore said. "I feel like it's going to look nice, but Downtown needs to be fixed up better."

Visitors like Payne may have to walk, but she says she's still looking forward to a meaningful trip.

We also want to point out that litter cleanup is not just on the city.

If you're out and about, be a good neighbor and make sure you throw away your trash.