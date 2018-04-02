× Raines Road shooting leaves one person injured, eastbound lanes blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The eastbound lanes on Raines Road have been temporarily shutdown following a shooting that left one person injured.

According to police, the shooting happened between Mendenhall and Clarke early Monday morning.

Crime scene has been placed around three vehicles, but it’s unclear how many of them were actually involved in the incident.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

No word yet on the suspect.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.