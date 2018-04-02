× Protesters boycott store after teen killed over stolen beer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tensions boiled over Monday afternoon at the North Memphis convenience store where a 17-year-old boy was killed Thursday as dozens of protesters vowed to boycott the Top Stop Shop on Springdale.

“Come on, this somebody baby you took. Come on now, this somebody child you took,” one protester said.

Anwar Ghazali, a clerk at the store, was arrested and charged with first degree murder after police said he chased and shot Dorian Harris when Harris stole a can of beer.

Ghazali never reported the shooting to police and Harris’ body was found two days later about a block away.

“We pay y’all bills, we pay your bills and you killing our (expletive) kids over $2?” asked one woman.

Protesters gathered at 3:45 p.m. and were a constant presence throughout the evening.

“We gonna stand right here every day until we have justice, until that store close down,” said Harris’ cousin, Anton Davis.

“They just can’t come over and think they gonna take over our city. We gonna send they (expletive) back where they from,” said one protester.

As the frustration built, witnesses reported several people were briefly detained by police, including Harris’ uncle.

“They locked him up ’cause they said he had warrants,” said Dominique Gamble.

“The police ain’t straight. They want to grab on us ’cause we want to stand up for the peace,” said Kamishia Harris.

Protesters said they’re also standing up for their neighborhood and plan to continue protesting at the store.

“We gonna shut [expletive] down until you know who hood this is,” a protester said.