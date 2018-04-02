Manhunt Monday: Who killed Dominik Crowder?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cynthia Martin can't stop crying. Memphis police say her 33-year-old son, Dominik Crowder was murdered during a home invasion robbery in January.

Officers say Crowder was in his North Memphis apartment when three armed men knocked on his door and demanded money.

"My sons life was taken for nothing," Martin said. "For someone to do that to him is absolutely wrong, because he would never do somebody else like that. He was gentle."

When Crowder refused the gunmen's demands, they shot him in the head.

Crowder's mother says the gunmen then dragged her son's body outside of his apartment and left him to die.

"When we got to the hospital the chaplain was there. I walked in and I knew," Martin said crying.

Crowder's family knew they needed to pray.

"About an hour or so later they came out and told us he was brain dead. A few minutes later he had no vital signs," Martin said.

She says she doesn't understand why someone would want to kill her son.

"He would have given anybody anything that he had without question. For them to shoot him over nothing is sad. From what I understand, they didn't get what they were looking for. They got nothing," Martin said.

Now Memphis police are stopping at nothing to put Crowder's killers behind bars.

"Robbers don't commit one robbery and stop. They've done this before and will do it again, so everyone else around is a victim waiting to happen,"

Crowder's mother will never give up hope that her son's killers will be brought to justice.

"I sit and I can get a flash of what he must have been feeling or how everything went down, and I just cry," she said.

If you know who killed 33-year-old Dominik Crowder, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.