× Live at 9: Self segregation, Code Crew Code School & smart food choices

Self segregation

Recent polls show our country is more racially polarized than ever, but are we doing it to ourselves? As one of the nation’s leading experts in the psychology of racism, Dr. Beverly Tatum of Spelman College examines the role of self segregation in society in her best-selling book “Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?”

Code Crew Code School

A local organization wants to make a difference in your life by getting you to join their “crew”. Meka Egwuekwe is executive director of Code Crew, which is leading the youth coding movement in Memphis. They’re preparing kids for the future with a computer science education.

But now they’re taking that a step further by opening the Code Crew Code School – a first-of-its kind program in Memphis for young adults.

The struggle to quit smoking, fight weight gain

As if it’s not enough of a struggle to stop smoking, those who do often have to also battle weight gain. But, as Dr. Rebecca Krukowski explains, you can quit and still be fit.

Swap this for that

We can all start our day with the best of intentions, but somewhere along the way our cravings kick in. But the good news is you can control those cravings just by understanding why you crave certain things and knowing what to eat instead.

Andrea Pharis shows us how to make good “swaps”.