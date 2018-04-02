× Joe Biden coming to Orpheum in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former vice president and senator Joe Biden is coming to Memphis June 15 as part of his American Promise Tour, The Orpheum Theatre announced.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The Orpheum described the tour as “a series of conversations that will go beyond the 24-hour news cycle and 140-character arguments to connect friends and neighbors around the topics that matter most.

Vice President Biden will reveal the big political moments of his career, the life-altering choices he made, and the key traits that have helped him persevere through challenges. He will share how the loss of his son Beau tested his resolve, and how he is finding new purpose in a time of uncertainty.”

The Delaware Democrat served as vice president under Barack Obama and has been rumored to be considering a presidential run in 2020.