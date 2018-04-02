× Family: Coldwater shooting claims young father’s life

COLDWATER, Miss. — A young man is dead and another person fighting for their life at a Memphis hospital after a shooting in Mississippi.

Rodney Wilkins was shot and killed around midnight inside a home in the 700 block of Parkway Street.

Earlier in the day, the father of five had received threats from several individuals, the family said, but so far police have not identified the individuals or what the threats concerned.

Wilkins’ pregnant girlfriend was also inside the home and was struck in the crossfire. She was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis and underwent surgery Monday morning.

WREG’s Shay Arthur is working to learn more on this story.