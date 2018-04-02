Dr. Bernice King visits Memphis to participate in MLK50 events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Reverend Dr. Bernice King, the daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., flew from Atlanta to participate in MLK50 events.

This is a memorable trip for her as she tweeted that she made the same journey 50 years ago with her mom and uncle.

Dr. Bernice King will tour the brand new exhibit at The National Civil Rights Museum that former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder visited Monday afernoon.

She was joined by more than 100 ministers and pastors from the Atlanta area.

WREG got a look at the new exhibit as well.

It shows the historic reaction to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s death while taking a look at the impact his legacy had on people and events throughout the world.

There are rare photographs, there are FBI and state evidence files and a timeline showing Dr. King's final 48 hours in Memphis leading to his assassination on the balcony of the Loraine motel.

Other civil rights and political leaders including Eric Holder got a look at that exhibit Monday and seemed very moved and impressed.

It will officially open to the public April 4.

As for Dr. Bernice King, she's expected to view it at any moment.

We'll have more on her visit coming up tonight at 10 p.m.