Disabled veteran shot while serving Easter dinner in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --A disabled veteran says he was shot while serving Easter dinner at his home Sunday evening.

"By being at home I thought it would be preventable here. It was not" said Andrew Gillard.

The 67-year-old said he invited his neighbors to his home on Silverage for Easter dinner like he does every holiday.

He cooks for anyone who's hungry.

"I set plates out. We were having a nice time!" he told WREG.

Gillard said as dinner came to an end, one guest became unruly.

"I asked him to leave my home. I escorted him to the front door. I opened the screen door. He shot me through the storm door," he said.

Gillard was shot once in the chest and once in the back.

Doctors told him they couldn't remove the bullets, but thankfully, he'll be okay.

"I'm blessed. I'm not lucky. I'm blessed," said Gillard.

He says he is blessed, because this is the second time someone shot him.

A young man he helped ended up shooting him in the stomach and hand four years ago.

Police are once again involved.

Officers are working to catch Sunday's shooter as Gillard just asks how someone could have such little regard for life.

"Once again, I have became a victim," he said.